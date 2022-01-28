The Chris and Joe Show - Digging into the latest coaching news

It just feels as though the New York Giants search for their next head coach is coming to a head.

We got word on Thursday that Dan Quinn would be returning to the Dallas Cowboys to be their defensive coordinator once again in 2022. That move took one of the major candidates off the board for the Giants, as well as several other teams. Meanwhile, the Giants are nearly done with their second round of interviews.

Joe DeLeone and I break down the latest developments in the head coaching search, as well as the relevant parts of Joe Schoen’s introductory press conference.

In this podcast

What Dan Quinn withdrawing from the coaching search means for the Giants

Who are the current frontrunners?

What are the differences between Brian Daboll and Brian Flores?

What piqued our interest in Schoen’s presser?

