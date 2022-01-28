NFL mock draft tracker: Offensive line, with a side of pass rush

Twenty of 28 mock drafts (71.4 percent) in this week’s New York Giants mock draft tracker have the Giants selecting an offensive lineman with their first pick, No. 5 overall, in the 2022 NFL Draft.

North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (eight selections, 28.6 percent) was the player most often chosen at No. 5. Alabama offensive Evan Neal and Mississippi State offensive tackle Charlie Cross were each selected six times (21.4 percent).

The player most often chosen at No. 7 was Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo. He was selected seven times (25 percent). Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum was the choice five times (17.9 percent).

The most popular combination at Nos. 5 and 7 is offensive lineman and edge or off-ball linebacker, in either order. Fifteen of the 28 mock drafters (53.6 percent) went with that combination. Only four mock drafts (14.3 percent) have the Giants doubling up on offensive linemen with their first two selections.

See all the choices in this week’s tracker below.