NFL mock draft tracker: Offensive line, with a side of pass rush

Here’s what mock drafters currently think the Giants will do this April

By Ed Valentine
Twenty of 28 mock drafts (71.4 percent) in this week’s New York Giants mock draft tracker have the Giants selecting an offensive lineman with their first pick, No. 5 overall, in the 2022 NFL Draft.

North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (eight selections, 28.6 percent) was the player most often chosen at No. 5. Alabama offensive Evan Neal and Mississippi State offensive tackle Charlie Cross were each selected six times (21.4 percent).

The player most often chosen at No. 7 was Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo. He was selected seven times (25 percent). Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum was the choice five times (17.9 percent).

The most popular combination at Nos. 5 and 7 is offensive lineman and edge or off-ball linebacker, in either order. Fifteen of the 28 mock drafters (53.6 percent) went with that combination. Only four mock drafts (14.3 percent) have the Giants doubling up on offensive linemen with their first two selections.

See all the choices in this week’s tracker below.

2022 Mock Draft Tracker

Date Mock Draft Round 1 (No. 5) Round 1 (No. 7) Round 2 (No. 36)
1/28 CBS (Edwards) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
1/27 Tankathon Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
1/27 Draftwire (Easterling) Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Christian Harris, LB, Alabama
1/27 Fansided (Weiss) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
1/26 CBS (Trapasso) Malik Willis, QB, Liberty Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
1/26 DraktTek Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
1/26 Walter Football Evan Neal, OT, Alabama David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan Arnold Ebiketie, Edge, Penn State
1/26 The Draft Network (Perez) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
1/25 SI (Patraw) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
1/25 NFL.com (Brooks) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
1/24 Draft Countdown (Hallam) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi
1/24 CBS (Wilson) Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
1/24 Sporting News (Iyer) Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
1/24 Pro Football Focus (Sikkema) Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
1/24 Pro Football Network (Olson) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson
1/21 Pro Football Network (Olson) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan Christian Harris, LB, Alabama
1/21 NFL Network (Jeremiah) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
1/19 ESPN (Kiper) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
1/19 The Athletic (Brugler) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
1/19 Pro Football Network (Olson) George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue Kenyon Green, iOL, Texas A&M
1/18 SNY (Vacchiano) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
1/18 College Football News Evan Neal, OT, Alabama George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
1/17 Draft Countdown (Bosarge) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M
1/17 Pro Football Network (Olson) Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
1/17 Draft Kings Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
1/17 PFF (Gayle) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
1/17 The Draft Network (Crabbs) George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
1/15 NY Post (Serby) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan

