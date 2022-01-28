NFL mock draft tracker: Offensive line, with a side of pass rush

Twenty of 28 mock drafts (71.4 percent) in this week’s New York Giants mock draft tracker have the Giants selecting an offensive lineman with their first pick, No. 5 overall, in the 2022 NFL Draft.
North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (eight selections, 28.6 percent) was the player most often chosen at No. 5. Alabama offensive Evan Neal and Mississippi State offensive tackle Charlie Cross were each selected six times (21.4 percent).
The player most often chosen at No. 7 was Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo. He was selected seven times (25 percent). Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum was the choice five times (17.9 percent).
The most popular combination at Nos. 5 and 7 is offensive lineman and edge or off-ball linebacker, in either order. Fifteen of the 28 mock drafters (53.6 percent) went with that combination. Only four mock drafts (14.3 percent) have the Giants doubling up on offensive linemen with their first two selections.
See all the choices in this week’s tracker below.
2022 Mock Draft Tracker
|Date
|Mock Draft
|Round 1 (No. 5)
|Round 1 (No. 7)
|Round 2 (No. 36)
|Date
|Mock Draft
|Round 1 (No. 5)
|Round 1 (No. 7)
|Round 2 (No. 36)
|1/28
|CBS (Edwards)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|1/27
|Tankathon
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|1/27
|Draftwire (Easterling)
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Christian Harris, LB, Alabama
|1/27
|Fansided (Weiss)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
|1/26
|CBS (Trapasso)
|Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|1/26
|DraktTek
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
|1/26
|Walter Football
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|Arnold Ebiketie, Edge, Penn State
|1/26
|The Draft Network (Perez)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|1/25
|SI (Patraw)
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
|1/25
|NFL.com (Brooks)
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|1/24
|Draft Countdown (Hallam)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi
|1/24
|CBS (Wilson)
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
|1/24
|Sporting News (Iyer)
|Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|1/24
|Pro Football Focus (Sikkema)
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
|1/24
|Pro Football Network (Olson)
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson
|1/21
|Pro Football Network (Olson)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|Christian Harris, LB, Alabama
|1/21
|NFL Network (Jeremiah)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
|1/19
|ESPN (Kiper)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|1/19
|The Athletic (Brugler)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
|1/19
|Pro Football Network (Olson)
|George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
|Kenyon Green, iOL, Texas A&M
|1/18
|SNY (Vacchiano)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
|1/18
|College Football News
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
|1/17
|Draft Countdown (Bosarge)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M
|1/17
|Pro Football Network (Olson)
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
|1/17
|Draft Kings
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
|1/17
|PFF (Gayle)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
|1/17
|The Draft Network (Crabbs)
|George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|1/15
|NY Post (Serby)
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
