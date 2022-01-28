Giants news, 1/28: Brian Daboll, rookie rankings, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

What happens if Brian Daboll doesn’t want Giants’ head coaching job?

Some sources are speculating that Daboll would prefer to reunite with Tua Tagovailoa in Miami.

Stacking Up the Pros and Cons of Remaining NFL Head Coaching Vacancies

Ranking rookie classes from the 2021 NFL draft: Best and worst teams based on first-year production

The Giants are ranked 26th, worst in the NFC East.

Why they’re ranked here: Kadarius Toney looked like a potentially lethal playmaker — only Ja’Marr Chase averaged more yards per route run among rookies — but he could stay on the field for just over 300 snaps because injuries kept taking him off the field. Four rookies played at least 100 snaps along the defensive line for the Giants, but not one earned a PFF pass-rushing grade above 60, as the quartet combined for 66 pressures across 783 pass-rushing snaps.

Florida home of ex-Giants DL, Super Bowl champion burns down in fire

Ranking the greatest AFC, NFC championship games: A pair of Tom Brady-Peyton Manning duels crack all-time list

2007 deserves better than No. 10.

In case you missed it

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page.

You can find all the shows on our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page.

You can also find the shows and subscribe on all your favorite podcast apps:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.