Giants roster move: Former Bills running back Antonio Williams signs futures contract

Former Buffalo Bills running back Antonio Williams is headed southeast to East Rutherford, N.J. That’s because new New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen made his first personnel move on Thursday by singing the two-year veteran to a reserve/futures contract.

Per source, the #Bills and a few other teams wanted to sign Antonio Williams to a reserve/futures deal. Joe Schoen made a push for Williams to join the #Giants. Williams can provide backfield depth and contribute on special teams. https://t.co/AB67VkIpJX — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) January 27, 2022

Williams is an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina, where he split time in the backfield with future NFLers Javonte Williams (Broncos) and Michael Carter (Jets). He saw time in 2020 with the Bills in one game, carrying 12 times for 63 yards and two touchdowns.

Unfortunately, Williams could only crack Buffalo’s practice squad in 2021, where he remained throughout the season. Could he see a bit larger of an opportunity with the Giants in 2022? Much of that may ultimately need to depend on his ability to make a difference on special teams, something Bills reporter Ryan Talbot alluded to.

Williams had his best college season in 2018 when he recorded 635 total yards and five rushing scores for the Tar Heels. He played his first two years in college at Ohio State on a loaded depth chart behind guys like Curtis Samuel (Washington Football Team), J.K. Dobbins (Ravens) and fellow Giants back Mike Weber.

After his sophomore season he transferred to North Carolina and played under Mack Brown.