Dan Quinn to return to the Cowboys, per reports

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network is reporting that Dan Quinn has informed teams that he will be returning to the Dallas Cowboys as defensive coordinator for the 2022 season.

Dan Quinn has informed teams that he’s staying with the #Cowboys, per sources.



Six teams requested head-coaching interviews with Quinn, who decided he wanted to return to Dallas and try to win a Super Bowl. He should be a hot name again next year. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 27, 2022

Quinn has been a hot candidate around the league this year and was regarded as one of the frontrunners for the New York Giants head coaching job.

The Giants’ head coaching search has become more interesting with Quinn removing himself from the process. Buffalo Bills coaches Brian Daboll and Leslie Frazier, as well as former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores are now the most likely candidates at this point, though Patrick Graham and Lou Anarumo shouldn’t be counted out just yet.

Speaking of the Dolphins, they’re regarded as the Giants’ biggest competitors for Brian Daboll. Daboll is one of the top candidates for Miami’s job and is reportedly considered the favorite for their opening.

Flores is conducting an interview with the Giants today and he could quickly become the team’s leading candidate with Quinn out of the picture should Miami moves quickly to hire Daboll.

It’s worth noting that Giants’ owner John Mara did say that the team could bring in additional coaching candidates.

“I’m not going to rule out somebody else entering into the mix,” Mara said. “But right now I think we’re pretty comfortable with the group that we have.”

The league-wide coaching carousel seems to be quickly coming to a head, so stay with Big Blue View for all the updates as we get them.