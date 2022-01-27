 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dan Quinn to return to the Cowboys, per reports

One of the Giants’ top candidates is off the board

By Chris Pflum
Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network is reporting that Dan Quinn has informed teams that he will be returning to the Dallas Cowboys as defensive coordinator for the 2022 season.

Quinn has been a hot candidate around the league this year and was regarded as one of the frontrunners for the New York Giants head coaching job.

The Giants’ head coaching search has become more interesting with Quinn removing himself from the process. Buffalo Bills coaches Brian Daboll and Leslie Frazier, as well as former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores are now the most likely candidates at this point, though Patrick Graham and Lou Anarumo shouldn’t be counted out just yet.

Speaking of the Dolphins, they’re regarded as the Giants’ biggest competitors for Brian Daboll. Daboll is one of the top candidates for Miami’s job and is reportedly considered the favorite for their opening.

Flores is conducting an interview with the Giants today and he could quickly become the team’s leading candidate with Quinn out of the picture should Miami moves quickly to hire Daboll.

It’s worth noting that Giants’ owner John Mara did say that the team could bring in additional coaching candidates.

“I’m not going to rule out somebody else entering into the mix,” Mara said. “But right now I think we’re pretty comfortable with the group that we have.”

The league-wide coaching carousel seems to be quickly coming to a head, so stay with Big Blue View for all the updates as we get them.

