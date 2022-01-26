 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Giants interview DC Patrick Graham for head coach

Defensive boss completes formal interview with the team

By Joseph Czikk
Syndication: The Record Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants have officially concluded their interview with defensive coordinator Patrick Graham for the head coaching position.

Graham, 43, was the fifth candidate interviewed and the first in-house candidate. He met with team president John Mara, chairman Steve Tisch, senior vice president of player personnel Chris Mara and Joe Schoen, who was hired last week as the Giants’ new general manager.

Graham has served as Giants defensive boss since 2020, and has 13 years of NFL coaching experience with four teams. He was also the team’s defensive line coach in 2016-17.

The other candidates are Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who had a second, in-person interview on Tuesday; Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who visited team headquarters Monday; and defensive coordinators Leslie Frazier of Buffalo and Lou Anarumo of Cincinnati, who were interviewed on video calls. Anarumo was the Giants’ defensive backs coach in 2018.

Giants defense under Patrick Graham

2020 run: 111.4 (10th)

2021 run: 129 (25th)

2020 pass: 237 (17th)

2021 pass: 225 (15th)

2020 total: 349 (12th)

2021 total: 354.8 (21st)

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores will interview at the team’s facility on Thursday, while Frazier will have an in-person meeting with club officials on Friday.

