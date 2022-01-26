Giants news, 1/26: GM Joe Schoen will be introduced today

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Joe Schoen press conference today

New general manager Joe Schoen will meet the media for the first time on Wednesday morning. The introductory press conference will also be live streamed on Giants.com, Giants mobile app, GiantsTV app, and the Giants YouTube channel.

Yours truly is planning to be in attendance. Hopefully, I get a question in.

Coaching search

Giants’ coaching timeline after Brian Daboll’s shot to secure job

There is a good chance the Giants on Tuesday had their next head coach in the building. Whether the in-person interview with Brian Daboll turns into a hiring remains to be seen. The answer will come soon enough, probably before the first flakes hit the ground for this weekend’s forecasted snow activity. By Friday, the Giants could have their new head coach in place. At this point, it is more likely to be Daboll than anyone else, but things can change.

Brian Daboll has support within the Dolphins to be their next head coach

Gio REALLY doesn't think Brian Daboll is Giants savior

“If you look back, nobody ever thought about Brian Daboll as a head coach when he was in Cleveland as the offensive coordinator back in 2009 and 2010,” Gio said in an early-morning rant. “You know why? Because his quarterbacks were Brady Quinn and Derek Anderson. Nobody thought of him after he left there an went to Miami…he wasn’t the hot coordinator then. You know why? Because his quarterbacks were Chad Henne and Matt Moore.” “It’s not negativity, it’s realism. This happened with quarterbacks before the Draft, and it happens with coaches now. This positive momentum, because everyone is so starved for positivity, starts to roll, and nobody stops it…I think that’s what’s happening here with Brian Daboll.”

Why Daboll Would Choose the Miami Dolphins Over the New York Giants ... Or Not - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is believed to be a leading candidate to become head coach for the Miami Dolphins and the New York Giants

Brian Daboll is the simple choice Giants must make for next coach

More headlines

New Giants GM Joe Schoen is 'wired' to do the job

Sean Payton steps away from Saints: Cowboys among most logical suitors for longtime New Orleans head coach - CBSSports.com

