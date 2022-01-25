Leslie Frazier will get second interview with Giants

If you were thinking, like I was, that Brian Flores would get his interview on Thursday and then the New York Giants would announce a head coaching decision on Friday, well, not so fast.

Late Tuesday evening, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier will get a second interview for the job. That interview is expected to take place on Friday.

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, considered the favorite for the job, had his second interview on Tuesday in East Rutherford, N.J.

Patrick Graham interviews on Wednesday, Flores on Thursday and then Frazier will be at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Friday.

Before the Giants hired Joe Schoen as GM, a source who told me Brian Daboll would be his top choice for head coach added “Don’t completely rule out (Leslie) Frazier.” There’s a strong mutual respect there and some think the Giants would prefer hiring an experienced head coach. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) January 26, 2022

The second interview with Frazier is perhaps a hedge by new general manager Joe Schoen against the possibility that Daboll might not choose the Giants. Daboll has interviewed with the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins, and is considered a frontrunner for the Miami job.

The 62-year-old Frazier has worked with Schoen in Buffalo the past few seasons. He interviewed via videoconference on Saturday. Frazier went 21-32 as head coach of the Minnesota Vikings from 2010-2013. He led the team to one playoff appearance in three full seasons.

Frazier has interviewed with the Dolphins and drawn interest from the Bears.

After Frazier’s interview, that means Daboll, Frazier, Graham, Flores and Dan Quinn will each have had an in-person interview. Lou Anarumo interviewed via videonconference.