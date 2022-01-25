Giants news, 1/25: Eli Apple rants about Giants and their fans, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Eli Apple rips Giants fans, media

Former Giants first-round pick Eli Apple, traded after a controversial tenure with the team, still apparently has no love for New York.

Apple was apparntly feeling his oats after making a big play to help the Cincinnati Bengals defeat the Tennessee Titans on Saturday. He let loose Monday with a Twitter stream hat included shots at the Giants and New Orleans Saints, two of the teams he has played for.

this what I wanna do to them ravens saints and giants fans https://t.co/DzCSou9hVt — Eli Apple (@EliApple) January 24, 2022

Idk which fan base I hate more prolly the saints but It’s close wit the giants it’s a toss up — Eli Apple (@EliApple) January 24, 2022

When’s that giants playoff game start ? https://t.co/LBE4kZcc08 — Eli Apple (@EliApple) January 24, 2022

The giants reporters hate me more too I think you right https://t.co/4fU2b31OqO — Eli Apple (@EliApple) January 24, 2022

Apple also took a cheap shot at the Buffalo Bills.

Thought buffalo would win cause their def but they were frauds today but id rather play KC cause they real fasure https://t.co/JZ8F5KQjzC — Eli Apple (@EliApple) January 24, 2022

So, umm, about Apple maturing since leaving New York. Maybe not.

