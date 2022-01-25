 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Giants news, 1/25: Eli Apple rants about Giants and their fans, more headlines

New York Giants news for Tuesday

By Ed Valentine
New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Eli Apple rips Giants fans, media

Former Giants first-round pick Eli Apple, traded after a controversial tenure with the team, still apparently has no love for New York.

Apple was apparntly feeling his oats after making a big play to help the Cincinnati Bengals defeat the Tennessee Titans on Saturday. He let loose Monday with a Twitter stream hat included shots at the Giants and New Orleans Saints, two of the teams he has played for.

Apple also took a cheap shot at the Buffalo Bills.

So, umm, about Apple maturing since leaving New York. Maybe not.

