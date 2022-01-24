Did Giants request interview with Cowboys’ Joe Whitt Jr. for defensive coordinator position?

The New York Giants have requested an interview with Dallas Cowboys defensive passing game coordinator/secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr. for their defensive coordinator position, according to Pat Leonard of the Daily News.

Source: Giants requested an interview with Cowboys’ Joe Whitt Jr. for their defensive coordinator position. Whitt, 43, is Dallas’ defensive passing game coordinator/secondary coach. Worked under Dan Quinn in Atlanta (2020) & Dallas (2021). Quinn interviewed for NYG HC job today. — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) January 24, 2022

Art Stapleton is disputing that report.

Circling back on this since some of you asked on it + I gave some thoughts on the idea before confirming.



Now I'm told the Giants have not requested permission to interview Cowboys defensive assistant Joe Whitt for the defensive coordinator's job. So that's where that stands. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) January 25, 2022

Whitt Jr., 43, has been with the Cowboys for one season. Prior to the 2021 campaign, Whitt Jr. coached for the Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns for a combined 14 seasons. Before working for the Cowboys, he most recently served as a defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach for the Falcons.

The Giants interviewed former Falcons head coach Dan Quinn for their head coaching vacancy today. Both Quinn (the Cowboys’ current defensive coordinator) and Whitt Jr. are turning heads due to the defensive turnaround of the Cowboys this past season. Dallas was ranked No. 6 overall in yards per game with 341 in 2021.

It was reported on Saturday that Patrick Graham, who has been the defensive coordinator for the Giants for the past two seasons, will interview for the team’s head coaching vacancy. Graham has also drawn interest from the Pittsburgh Steelers for their defensive coordinator vacancy.