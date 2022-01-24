Giants head coaching search: Brian Daboll to get second interview on Tuesday

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen wasted no time taking advantage of the Buffalo Bills’ stunning loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, reportedly scheduling a second interview on Tuesdeay with Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll for the team’s head-coaching job.

Daboll interviewed with Schoen and co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch on Friday evening, Schoen’s first day on the job.

Initial reports had this interview taking place on Monday, but he Giants are interviewing former Atlanta Falcons head coach and current Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for their head-coaching vacancy on Monday.

Daboll and the Chiefs also returned late from Sunday evening’s heartbreaking loss to the Chiefs. Logistically, giving Daboll a day to get his bearings makes sense.

Brian Daboll's actual interview with the Giants will take place at the team facility on Tuesday. Sounds like he is coming downstate later today to be in place for the morning meeting, which created some timeline confusion. Just as Quinn was here yesterday for today's interview. — Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) January 24, 2022

Daboll, 46, has been offensive coordinator for Buffalo since 2018. That time coincides with Schoen’s work for the Bills as assistant general manager.

Aside from spending the 2017 season as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach for Alabama, Daboll has been an NFL assistant coach since 2000. He has worked for the New England Patriots twice, along with the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs and the Bills. His stint in Buffalo is the fourth time Daboll has been an offensive coordinator at the NFL level. He has never been a head coach.

Buffalo GM Brandon Beane was asked during a videoconference on Friday about Daboll’s prospects as a head coach.

“I think Brian is going to do a great job when he gets a chance as a head coach,” Beane said.

Perhaps Schoen and the Giants are going to give him that opportunity.