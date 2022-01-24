2022 NFL Draft prospect profile - Brock Hoffman, C/G, Virginia Tech

The New York Giants have potential openings at all three interior offensive line positions, as well as a depleted depth chart.

They will likely have to draft multiple offensive linemen, and look for as many value picks and “sleepers” as they can. Virginia Tech’s Brock Hoffman is one of those players who has been a steady, dependable starter for a long time, but not quite flashy enough to generate national buzz. He has started a total of 44 games, playing both guard and center for Coastal Carolina University and Virginia Tech. He has played well at every position, and in every scheme, asked of him since his true freshman year.

Depending on the Giants’ blocking scheme in 2022, Hoffman could be a strong value for the Giants as a center, guard, or utility lineman.

Prospect: Brock Hoffman (76)

Games Watched: vs. UNC (2020), vs. UNC (2021), vs. West Virginia (2021)

Red Flags: Foot (11/21)

Measurables

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 310

Games Played (starts): 44

Quick Summary

Best: Play strength, competitive toughness, versatility, experience

Worst: Quickness

Projection: A center or guard with scheme versatility who can push for a starting job early in his career.

Game Tape

Full Report

Virginia Tech’s Brock Hoffman is an experienced, versatile, powerful, and straight-forward interior offensive line prospect.

Hoffman began his college career at Coastal Carolina University, and was the first freshman in program history to start all 12 games (which he did at center). He started all 12 games as a sophomore at guard before transferring to Virginia Tech. He was forced to take a red-shirt year in 2019, but was once again a starter at center (and briefly guard) in 2020 and 2021.

Hoffman has good size for both the center and guard positions at 6-foot-3, 310 pounds, with adequate movement skills to play in a variety of blocking schemes. He has good lower-body flexibility, allowing him to settle into his stance well and play with good pad level throughout the rep. That low pad level and wide base serve to maximize his already impressive play strength. Play strength forms the basis for his game, and he does a good job of using that strength to stymie defenders.

Hoffman isn’t an elite athlete, but his heavy hands allow him to disrupt speed rushers and his play strength allows him to anchor (or re-anchor) against bull-rushes. He is able to create movement at the point of attack in man-gap schemes. He does a good job working off of double teams to the second level and is a capable pulling center. Likewise, he has enough mobility to execute in zone blocking schemes, getting defenders moving and stressing the defense laterally.

Hoffman can be slow to get his hands in place off the snap when facing 0-technique nose tackles. That can allow them to get into his chest plate and he can struggle to gain inside leverage. Not only does that open Hoffman up to holding penalties, but he can struggle to win and occasionally has to settle for a stalemate.

Overall Grade: 7.1

Projection

Brock Hoffman projects best as a center or guard at the NFL level. He will likely start his career as a utility interior lineman, but he has the potential to push for a starting job relatively early in his career. Teams might want to start him at guard and work with him to develop his hand speed as he transitions to center.

He would likely be best in a man-gap power scheme, though he has the versatility to play in an offense that uses a diverse blocking scheme. He has enough athleticism to execute zone blocks and he does a good job of climbing to the second level and making blocks to spring runners for big gains.

Teams that run more power based schemes could move Hoffman up their draft boards. Coaches will likely be drawn to his play demeanor and competitive toughness, particularly in how he fights to sustain blocks and looks to end plays with the defender on the ground. He is a mauler on the field and consistently looks to bury defenders, sustains his blocks through the echo of the whistle, and is constantly looking for work when he doesn’t have anyone to block.