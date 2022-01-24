Pittsburgh Steelers request interview with Patrick Graham for defensive coordinator position

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network is reporting that the Pittsburgh Steelers have requested an interview with New York Giants Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham.

Giants fans have been preparing themselves for the possibility of losing Graham since the team’s defensive turnaround in 2020. However, the expectation has been that if the Giants lose Graham, it would be to a head coaching vacancy.

It makes absolute sense for the Steelers to try and get an interview with Graham, as he has a great resume, working with the Giants (twice), the New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers, and Miami Dolphins.

However, that would be another lateral move for Graham, who came to the Giants in a lateral move from Miami. It’s unknown whether Joe Schoen would grant the interview, but the Steelers could attempt to lure Graham away from the Giants with one of the best defensive rosters in the NFL. The pitch, if it happens, might be that with players like T.J. Watt at his disposal, Graham could finally raise his coaching profile to the point where teams need to bring him in for head coaching interview.

It was reported on Saturday that Graham would be interviewing for the Giants’ open head coaching job.