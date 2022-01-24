Giants news, 1/24: Joe Schoen’s thoughts on Daniel Jones, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Blue Rush: A NY Giants Football Podcast from NY Post Sports: Joe Schoen is Great Hire as New Giants GM

Paul Schwartz of the NY Post:

“I was told that Joe Schoen believes that Daniel Jones can be his quarterback. He didn’t go into (the GM interview) and say, ‘number one, Daniel Jones it out. We’re drafting a quarterback or we’re signing one.’ “What I was told is there was talk about the offensive line being really bad and about all the injuries to his skill players that compromised what Daniel Jones can do more than Joe Schoen saying, ‘I don’t like your quarterback at all.’”

Joe Schoen gives New York Giants a top talent evaluator

Five big items on GM Joe Schoen’s Giants to-do list

Stay or Go: Should Giants think about moving on from Blake Martinez?

