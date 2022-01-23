Bengals’ DC Lou Anarumo interviews for Giants’ head coaching job

We have now found the first perhaps unexpected candidate for the New York Giants’ head coaching job. NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday morning that the Giants were interviewing Cincinnati Bengals’ defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo for that vacancy.

Anarumo’s name should be familiar to Giants fans. He was the team’s defensive backs coach in 2018 when Pat Shurmur was head coach and James Bettcher was defensive coordinator.

Anarumo, a Staten Island nativie, has been Cincinnati’s defensive coordinator the past three seasons.

Anarumo was defensive backs coach of the Miami Dolphins from 2012-2017. Giants’ GM Joe Schoen was with the Dolphins from 2008 until leaving to join the Bills in 2017, so there is a prior working relationship between the two.

This is Anarumo’s first head coaching interview.

The Giants have interviewed Buffalo Bills coordinators Brian Daboll and Leslie Frazier. They are scheduled to interview Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn on Monday. There is also an expectation that Patrick Graham, Giants defensive coordinator under Joe Judge, and former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores will receive interviews.