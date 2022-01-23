NFL playoffs 2022: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, picks and more

The Los Angeles Rams head to sunny Tampa to take on the Buccaneers at 3 p.m. while the Buffalo Bills travel to Arrowhead Stadium Sunday to take on the Kansas City Chiefs at 6:40 p.m. on for the NFL’s Divisional Round Sunday slate.

Let’s take a dive into what you need to know for each game.

Rams at Buccaneers

Arguably the star attraction of the weekend, the high flying Rams offense take on the similarly strong Buccaneers team on Sunday’s first matchup. Both teams had little trouble defeating their opponents en route to their game. Tampa Bay took out Philadelphia 31-15 while the Rams ended the Cardinals season with a 34-11 defeat.

The last time the Rams and Bucs played each other was in Week 3. It will have been four months since that game, when the Rams beat the Buccaneers 34-24 in Los Angeles.

What: Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When: Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

Game time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC/Peacock/Universo

Announcers: : Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya, Kathryn Tappen (field reporters)

NATIONAL RADIO: Westwood One: Dave Pasch, Ross Tucker, Mike Golic (field reporter)

SIRIUS: 82 (LAR), 85 (TB), 88 (National) | XM: 225 (LAR), 226 (TB), 88 (National) | SXM App: 818 (LAR), 829 (TB)

Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)

Odds: Buccaneers -3, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Weather: 59f Clear

Referee: Shawn Hochuli

Bills at Chiefs

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills head to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs after both teams easily took out their opponents during Wild Card weekend. The Bills hammered the Patriots 47-17 in Western New York while the Chiefs disposed of the Steelers 42-21 at Arrowhead.

In the Wild Card round, the quarterback duo of Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes combined for 712 passing yards and 10 passing touchdowns. It’s slated to be a fireworks show, just like the Rams - Bucs game before it. Buffalo clinched the AFC East for a second consecutive season and made the postseason for fourth time in past five years. That comes off about two decades of never making the playoffs.

The Chiefs, meanwhile clinched the AFC West for the sixth consecutive season. They’ll aim to become the fourth team to advance to four straight AFC Championship games since 1970.

What: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

When: Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

Game time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV: CBS/Paramount+

Announcers: : Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson (field reporter)

NATIONAL RADIO: Westwood One: Kevin Kugler, Trent Green, Olivia Harlan-Dekker (field reporter)

SIRIUS: 82 (Buf.), 81 (KC), 88 (National) | XM: 225 (Buf.), 227 (KC), 88 (National) | SXM App: 803 (Buf.), 815 (KC)

Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)

Odds: Chiefs -2.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Weather: 42f Clear

Referee: John Hussey

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio