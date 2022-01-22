Giants to interview Patrick Graham for head coaching job, per report

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN is reporting that the New York Giants are expected to interview defensive coordinator Patrick Graham for their head coaching vacancy.

The #Giants are expected to interview defensive coordinator Patrick Graham for the head coaching position, per source. Graham interviewed in last year's cycle, gets an in-house look this year. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 22, 2022

It has seemed like just a matter of time until Graham would get his shot at a head coaching job since he engineered a remarkable turnaround for the Giants defense in 2020. He turned down an interview for the New York Jets head coaching job a year ago and has reportedly remained a rising star in league circles.

Given how well-liked and respected Graham is in the Giants’ facilities it isn’t a surprise that he would be one of the first to interview with the Giants’ new GM. Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported in November that Graham could be a head coaching candidate if the Giants elected to move on from Joe Judge

The Giants have been remarkably quick throughout their process since moving on from Dave Gettleman and Joe Judge. It took about four hours from the Giants announcing the retirement of Dave Gettleman to their request for an interview with Joe Schoen. From there it took all of 11 days to conduct nine preliminary interviews, three in-person interviews with the finalists, and make their decision to hire Schoen.

Schoen himself said that he would get right to work and didn’t waste any time in keeping that promise. He, John Mara, and Steve Tisch conducted a remote interview with Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll Friday night, just hours after Schoen was hired.

The Giants have also interviewed Bills’ defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, and are expected to interview Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, and former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.