 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Brian Daboll gets first interview for Giants’ head coaching vacancy

New GM Joe Schoen turns to Buffalo roots for first candidate

By Ed Valentine
/ new
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Buffalo Bills
That’s Brian Daboll underneath all those layers.
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Less than 12 hours into his new job as general manager of the New York Giants, Joe Schoen got to work on Friday evening conducting his first interview for the team’s head coaching vacancy.

Buffalo Bills’ offensive coordinator Brian Daboll interviewed via videoconference with Schoen, team president John Mara and chairman Steve Tisch. Since I know you’re curious, Chris Mara was not mentioned as part of the process in the release issued by the team.

Daboll, 46, has been offensive coordinator for Buffalo since 2018. That time coincides with Schoen’s work for the Bills as assistant general manager.

Aside from spending the 2017 season as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach for Alabama, Daboll has been an NFL assistant coach since 2000. He has worked for the New England Patriots twice, along with the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs and the Bills. His stint in Buffalo is the fourth time Daboll has been an offensive coordinator at the NFL level.

Daboll has also interviewed with the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears for their head coaching vacancies.

Daboll and the Bills have been widely praised for their work in developing quarterback Josh Allen.

In This Stream

Giants’ 2022 coaching search: Everything we know

View all 12 stories

Next Up In New York Giants News

Loading comments...