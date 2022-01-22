Giants news, 1/22: Bill Parcells on Joe Schoen, HC rumors, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Giants legend Bill Parcells raves about new GM Joe Schoen, whom he once hired with Dolphins: ‘He’s a serious personnel man’

“I like Joe Schoen very much, having worked with him,” Parcells, 80, told NJ Advance Media on Friday, shortly after the Giants announced Schoen’s hiring. “He’s a serious personnel man and a very good evaluator. He’s serious about his job.”

Joe Schoen’s hire as Giants GM signals start of a new era, but what does it mean for the coaching search?

Giants hire Joe Schoen as new GM: Five names to watch in New York’s 2022 head coaching search

Giants ownership shouldn’t interfere — let Joe Schoen choose his own head coach

John Mara reached out to Brian Flores a couple of nights ago, a source told The Post. Very good conversation. Mara assured Flores that he's a serious candidate and that Giants will be willing to eat money to clear up some cap space...This could be Flores-Daboll steel cage match. — Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) January 21, 2022

One name I've heard mentioned as an OC possibility if Brian Flores were to land as head coach with Giants:



Bill O'Brien.



Not the only choice, obviously, and no guarantee that it would happen, but names are always fun.



And OC is absolutely a big part of Flores' candidacy imo. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) January 21, 2022

