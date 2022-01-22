Carolina Panthers expected to hire Ben McAdoo as offensive coordinator, per report

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting that the Carolina Panthers are expected to hire former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo to be their next offensive coordinator.

This will be McAdoo’s second stint as an offensive coordinator. He was initially hired to the position as the New York Giants’ offensive coordinator by Tom Coughlin in 2014. At the time, McAdoo was the Green Bay Packers’ quarterback’s coach and was brought in after Kevin Gilbride retired.

McAdoo saw initial success as the Giants’ OC, with the team fielding the NFL’s 13th ranked offense in 2014 (up from 28th in 2013), and the 7th ranked offense in 2015. Both years, the Giants ranked in the Top 10 in passing offense and were tied with the Patriots for passing touchdowns in 2015.

(Granted, that also coincided with Odell Beckham Jr’s meteoric rise as a rookie.)

McAdoo was promoted to head coach following Tom Coughlin stepping away after the 2015 season. However, the Giants’ offense plummeted back to Earth in 2016 and McAdoo was fired in the midst of a disastrous 2017 season.

McAdoo was out of football until 2020, when he was hired as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ quarterbacks coach. He then reunited as a special assistant to Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy in 2021.

This is particularly notable as the Giants will have a home game against the Panthers at some point in the 2022 season.