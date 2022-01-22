NFL playoffs 2022: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, picks and more

The Cincinnati Bengals head to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans at 4:30 p.m. ET while the San Francisco 49ers travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday for the NFL’s Divisional Round.

Let’s take a dive into what you need to know for each game.

Bengals at Titans

The Bengals advanced to the second round in the AFC after a 26-19 win over the Raiders last Saturday. Cincinnati won the AFC North and has posted an 11-7 record. They have now won four of their last five games.

The Titans, who won the AFC South with a 12-5 record, have been dominant of late at Nissan Stadium, winning seven of their last eight.

Much of the focus will revolve around Titans star running back Derrick Henry. how healthy is Henry’s foot and how much of an impact can he have in his first action since Halloween? Henry has not played since suffering the injury against Indianapolis back in Week 8.

But the Bengals have struggled this season protecting Burrow (who was sacked a league-high 51 times in the regular season). Cincinnati, who only allowed two sacks in the win over the Raiders, will now face a solid Titans pass rush led by Harold Landry, Denico Autry and Jeffery Simmons, who combined for 29.5 sacks in the regular season.

What: Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans

When: Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022

Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Game time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS/Paramount+

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburh (field reporter)

NATIONAL RADIO: Westwood One: Ryan Radtke, Tony Boselli, Laura Okmin (field reporter)

SIRIUS: 82 (Cin.), 81 (Ten.), 88 (National) | XM: 225 (Cin.), 226 (Ten.), 88 (National) | SXM App: 806 (Cin.), 830 (Ten.)

Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)

Odds: Titans -3, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Weather: 36f Clear

Referee: Clete Blakeman

49ers at Packers

The 49ers head to Green Bay after a thrilling 23-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys, one that frustrated Cowboys fans likely won’t soon forget. Dak Prescott couldn’t get the ball spiked for one last play, ending the game in a deflating manner for Dallas.

The Niners had some stumbles early in the year but came on strong toward the end to finish with a 10-7 record and earn a Wild Card spot even though they finished third in the NFC West. Its defense ranks 9th in the NFL allowing just an average of 21.5 points per game. They’ve been even better in the last month, allowing just 16 points per game over the last four weeks.

Meanwhile, the Packers look ready to go, as usual. They’ll enter this matchup well-rested after earning a first-round bye as the NFC’s No. 1 seed. It’s their third straight season securing the first-round bye and they enter this game healthy to help their cause.

What: San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers

When: Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022

Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: FOX / FOX Deportes

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews & Tom Rinaldi (field reporters



NATIONAL RADIO: Westwood One: Kevin Harlan, James Lofton, Ben Leber (field reporter)

SIRIUS: 82 (SF), 81 (GB), 88 (National) | XM: 225 (SF), 226 (GB), 88 (National) | SXM App: 827 (SF), 811 (GB)

Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)

Odds: Packers -5.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Weather: 9f Partly Cloudy

Referee: Ronald Torbert

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio