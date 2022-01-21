Report: Giants expected to interview Brian Daboll, Leslie Frazier for head coach

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting that the New York Giants are expected to interview Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier this weekend for the team’s vacant head coaching job.

The expectation was that the Giants would move quickly to fill their head coach vacancy upon hiring a new general manager. Joe Schoen said that he would be getting right to work upon being hired by the Giants, and that filling the head coaching vacancy is his top priority.

Schoen said in a statement released by the Giants, “My immediate focus is to hire a head coach, with who I will work in lockstep with to create a collaborative environment for our football operations.”

It makes sense that two of Schoen’s first interviews would be men with whom he worked in Buffalo. It also makes sense that these interviews would take place on Saturday, as the Giants have a limited window to interview Daboll and Frazier before Buffalo’s Divisional Round game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night.

Schoen also said that his search would be a broad one and include a variety of coaches with varied backgrounds.

“We will cast a wide net,” he said in his statement, “it can be former head coaches, first-time head coaches but, more importantly, it has to be a person who possesses the ability to lead an organization and the ability to motivate and develop players.”

The Giants have already requested an interview with Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and are expected to request* an interview with former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

*Note: There has been some confusion regarding this. Flores is still technically under contract with the Dolphins, so the Giants need to make a procedural request to interview him.

