Is Brian Daboll the next Giants’ head coach?

Bills’ offensive coordinator Brian Daboll now the Las Vegas favorite to be the next Giants’ head coach

By Nick Falato and Ed Valentine Updated
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

With the New York Giants having announced the hiring of Joe Schoen, former Buffalo Bills assistant GM, as their new general manager, current Bills’ offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has emerged as the favorite to succeed Joe Judge as head coach.

Daboll now carries +110 odds to be the next head coach of Big Blue, per Odds Checker.

Flores odds increased by 100 right before the Schoen hiring, as it was set at +500, and now sit at +400. The beloved Doug Pederson’s odds fell from +400 to +450 and now sit at +700.

Leslie Frazier’s odds were not listed before Schoen accepted the position, but are now set at +600.

NFL insider Adam Schefter is confirming that Flores is expected to speak with the Giants.

Schefter also mentions Daboll, with whom Schoen worked in Buffalo, and who is now the considerable favorite. Daboll’s work with Josh Allen and the Bills’ offense could be attractive to Giants’ ownership.

Is the head coaching search going to end up a two-horse race between Flores and Daboll? Maybe.

Poll

Who do you want to be the next head coach of the New York Giants?

view results
  • 59%
    Brian Daboll
    (855 votes)
  • 36%
    Brian Flores
    (518 votes)
  • 0%
    Leslie Frazier
    (12 votes)
  • 3%
    Doug Pederson
    (49 votes)
1434 votes total Vote Now

