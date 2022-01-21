Is Brian Daboll the next Giants’ head coach?

With the New York Giants having announced the hiring of Joe Schoen, former Buffalo Bills assistant GM, as their new general manager, current Bills’ offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has emerged as the favorite to succeed Joe Judge as head coach.

Daboll now carries +110 odds to be the next head coach of Big Blue, per Odds Checker.

Flores odds increased by 100 right before the Schoen hiring, as it was set at +500, and now sit at +400. The beloved Doug Pederson’s odds fell from +400 to +450 and now sit at +700.

Leslie Frazier’s odds were not listed before Schoen accepted the position, but are now set at +600.

NFL insider Adam Schefter is confirming that Flores is expected to speak with the Giants.

Giants are expected to request permission to speak with former Dolphins' HC Brian Flores for their HC position, per sources.



Flores is from Brooklyn and Giants would represent a homecoming.



Giants also expected to speak with Dan Quinn and Brian Daboll, amongst others. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 21, 2022

Schefter also mentions Daboll, with whom Schoen worked in Buffalo, and who is now the considerable favorite. Daboll’s work with Josh Allen and the Bills’ offense could be attractive to Giants’ ownership.

Is the head coaching search going to end up a two-horse race between Flores and Daboll? Maybe.

Just talked to source very close to Brian Flores.



Q: Are you worried about Brian Daboll?

A: Yes. — Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) January 21, 2022