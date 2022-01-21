Giants 2022 mock draft tracker: It’s the offensive line, stupid!

What better way could there be to kill some time while we wait for the New York Giants to announce their choice for general manager than to talk about the 2022 NFL Draft? Can’t think of one, so let’s unveil our first mock draft tracker of this draft cycle.
There are 20 mocks in this one, most found at NFL Mock Draft Database. Predictably, the mock drafts are heavy on offensive line selections for the Giants.
At pick No. 5, 15 of 20 mock drafts (75 percent) have the Giants selecting an offensive lineman. N.C. State offensive tackle was selected six times, Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal five times, Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross three times and Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum one time.
At pick No. 7, Purdue edge defender George Karlaftis was the choice five times, Michigan edge David Ojabo was chosen three times, and Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, Linderbaum, and Ekwonu were all selected twice.
That is just a very early indication of the players and positions the mock draft community is connecting to the Giants at this point.
Your thoughts, Giants fans?
2022 Mock Draft Tracker
|Date
|Mock Draft
|Round 1 (No. 5)
|Round 1 (No. 7)
|Round 2
|1/20
|CBS (Edwards)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
|1/20
|Fansided (Weiss)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
|1/20
|CBS (Trapasso)
|Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|1/19
|ESPN (Kiper)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|1/19
|The Athletic (Brugler)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
|1/19
|Pro Football Network (Olson)
|George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
|Kenyon Green, iOL, Texas A&M
|1/19
|DraftTek
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Derek Stingley, CB, LSU
|1/19
|Walter Football
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|Kenyon Green, iOL, Texas A&M
|1/18
|SNY (Vacchiano)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
|1/18
|College Football News
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
|1/17
|Tankathon
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|1/17
|Sporting News (Iyer)
|Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|1/17
|Draft Countdown (Bosarge)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M
|1/17
|CBS (Wilson)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
|1/17
|Pro Football Network (Olson)
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
|1/17
|Draft Kings
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
|1/17
|PFF (Gayle)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
|1/17
|The Draft Network (Crabbs)
|George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|1/15
|NY Post (Serby)
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
