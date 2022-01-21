Giants 2022 mock draft tracker: It’s the offensive line, stupid!

What better way could there be to kill some time while we wait for the New York Giants to announce their choice for general manager than to talk about the 2022 NFL Draft? Can’t think of one, so let’s unveil our first mock draft tracker of this draft cycle.

There are 20 mocks in this one, most found at NFL Mock Draft Database. Predictably, the mock drafts are heavy on offensive line selections for the Giants.

At pick No. 5, 15 of 20 mock drafts (75 percent) have the Giants selecting an offensive lineman. N.C. State offensive tackle was selected six times, Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal five times, Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross three times and Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum one time.

At pick No. 7, Purdue edge defender George Karlaftis was the choice five times, Michigan edge David Ojabo was chosen three times, and Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, Linderbaum, and Ekwonu were all selected twice.

That is just a very early indication of the players and positions the mock draft community is connecting to the Giants at this point.

Your thoughts, Giants fans?