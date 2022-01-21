 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Giants 2022 mock draft tracker: It’s the offensive line, stupid!

Offensive linemen dominate in early mock drafts for Giants

By Ed Valentine
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Football: Louisville at North Carolina State
Ikem Ekwonu
Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

What better way could there be to kill some time while we wait for the New York Giants to announce their choice for general manager than to talk about the 2022 NFL Draft? Can’t think of one, so let’s unveil our first mock draft tracker of this draft cycle.

There are 20 mocks in this one, most found at NFL Mock Draft Database. Predictably, the mock drafts are heavy on offensive line selections for the Giants.

At pick No. 5, 15 of 20 mock drafts (75 percent) have the Giants selecting an offensive lineman. N.C. State offensive tackle was selected six times, Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal five times, Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross three times and Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum one time.

At pick No. 7, Purdue edge defender George Karlaftis was the choice five times, Michigan edge David Ojabo was chosen three times, and Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, Linderbaum, and Ekwonu were all selected twice.

That is just a very early indication of the players and positions the mock draft community is connecting to the Giants at this point.

Your thoughts, Giants fans?

2022 Mock Draft Tracker

Date Mock Draft Round 1 (No. 5) Round 1 (No. 7) Round 2
Date Mock Draft Round 1 (No. 5) Round 1 (No. 7) Round 2
1/20 CBS (Edwards) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
1/20 Fansided (Weiss) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
1/20 CBS (Trapasso) Malik Willis, QB, Liberty Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
1/19 ESPN (Kiper) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
1/19 The Athletic (Brugler) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
1/19 Pro Football Network (Olson) George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue Kenyon Green, iOL, Texas A&M
1/19 DraftTek Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Derek Stingley, CB, LSU
1/19 Walter Football Evan Neal, OT, Alabama David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan Kenyon Green, iOL, Texas A&M
1/18 SNY (Vacchiano) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
1/18 College Football News Evan Neal, OT, Alabama George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
1/17 Tankathon Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
1/17 Sporting News (Iyer) Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
1/17 Draft Countdown (Bosarge) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M
1/17 CBS (Wilson) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
1/17 Pro Football Network (Olson) Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
1/17 Draft Kings Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
1/17 PFF (Gayle) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
1/17 The Draft Network (Crabbs) George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
1/15 NY Post (Serby) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan

Next Up In New York Giants News

Loading comments...