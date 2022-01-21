Giants hire Joe Schoen as general manager

The New York Giants are hiring Joe Schoen to be their general manager. Paul Schwartz of the New York Post was first with the news on Friday morning. The team issued an official announcement shortly thereafter.

“We are pleased and proud to name Joe as our general manager,” said Giants president John Mara in a statement released by the team. “Throughout our search, Joe impressed us with his ability to communicate a progressive and comprehensive vision for our team. His philosophy and collaborative approach to building a roster and coaching staff align with what we were looking for in a general manager.”

“Joe is the kind of exceptional leader we sought to oversee our football operations,” said chairman Steve Tisch. “We will do whatever it takes to support Joe’s vision and strategic plan for success. We are excited to begin this next chapter with Joe as our general manager.”

Adam Schefter is reporting that the Giants and Schoen still have to finalize a contract.

The 42-year-old Schoen, most recently assistant general manager of the Buffalo Bills, will replace Dave Gettleman, who retired after four unsuccessful seasons as Giants GM.

“It is an honor to accept the position of general manager of the New York Giants,” said Schoen. “I want to thank John Mara and Steve Tisch and their families for this tremendous opportunity. And obviously I am grateful to Brandon and the Bills for the experience I have had in Buffalo.

“Now, the work begins. My immediate focus is to hire a head coach, with who I will work in lockstep with to create a collaborative environment for our football operations. We will cast a wide net, it can be former head coaches, first-time head coaches but, more importantly, it has to be a person who possesses the ability to lead an organization and the ability to motivate and develop players. On the personnel side, we will begin to evaluate our roster and prepare for the draft and free agency. Our goal is to build a roster that will be competitive, have depth, and most importantly, win football games.”

The Giants interviewed nine candidates in all. Adrian Wilson and Quentin Harris of the Arizona Cardinals, Monti Ossenfort and Ryan Cowden of the Tennessee Titans, Joe Hortiz of the Baltimore Ravens, Ran Carthon and Adam Peters of the San Francisco 49ers, Ryan Poles of the Kansas City Chiefs, and Schoen.

Second interviews went to Schoen, Poles, executive director of player personnel for the Bills, and Peters, assistant GM of the 49ers.

“Steve and I were both impressed with all nine candidates,” said John Mara. “We came away from this process feeling like all nine will be a general manager in this league at some point. We just felt like Joe was the right fit at the right time for us.”

This is what respondents to Scouting Academy Director Dan Hatman’s annual research into GM candidates had to say about Schoen:

Quote 1: “He’s very smart, detailed, and ambitious. He’s an excellent evaluator and it’s not a matter of if, but when he gets a GM job.” Quote 2: “Super smart, a good football mind. The guys in Buffalo really respect him. Has experience on the research side too.” Quote 3: “Personable, intelligent, detail oriented, knows players. Worked for 2 playoff organizations. Started at bottom on the road and earned each promotion along the way.” Quote 4: “I think he works hard, has an eye for talent, and good media savvy.”

Schoen, 42, has been assistant GM in Buffalo since 2017. Schoen has 20 years of scouting and executive experience in the NFL. He joined the Bills after spending most of the previous decade in the Miami Dolphins’ front office, including the last four as the team’s director of player personnel.

Schoen’s first NFL job was as a ticket office intern with the Carolina Panthers in 2000. He then spent seven seasons (2001-07) working for the Panthers under current Bills general manager Brandon Beane, first as a scouting assistant and then as an area scout.

The new general manager faces a massive job with the Giants. The team went 19-46 (a .292 winning percentage) under Gettleman. Only the Detroit Lions, New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars were worse during that time period.

Add in the 3-13 2017 season that got Jerry Reese fired and Gettleman hired, and the Giants have had five straight double-digit loss seasons. Their 22-59 record during that time period is tied for worst in the NFL with the New York Jets.

Going back further, the Giants have made the playoffs just once since winning the 2011 Super Bowl. They are 61-100 (.379 winning percentage) in that time. Only the Jets, Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars have been worse.

A native of Elkhart, Ind., Schoen graduated from DePauw University in 2001 with a communications degree. He was a quarterback as a freshman and wide receiver his final three years, serving as a captain during his senior season.

The first order of business for Schoen will be hiring a new head coach. Mara said during a post-season video conference that the new GM “will lead the search for head coach.”

The Giants have already requested an interview with former Atlanta Falcons head coach and current Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for the head coaching job. They are also expected to pursue former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

For now, though, we at least have our answer to the question of who will occupy the GM chair. Vote in our poll and let us know if you believe the Giants made the right choice.