Giants news, 1/21: Dan Quinn, special teams rankings, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

49ers legend explains what Dan Quinn would bring New York Giants

“He’s super energetic, knowledgeable, very passionate,” Bryant Young explains. “He’s a great teacher of the game. Dan makes it fun to play and be around him.” “He would just be excited about practice every day,” Young says. “And so energized. The first day we had a chance to be on the practice field together, he put his cleats on, and I was like ‘I wonder what he’s doing with cleats on,’ so, lo and behind, as we were chasing the ball or the ball was thrown, he was also running and ‘getting after the stack,’ as he would say.”

The Baltimore Ravens finish first in Rick Gosselin’s annual NFL special teams rankings

The Giants are ranked tenth and are one of four teams who didn’t suffer any negative plays on special teams. They were best in the league at kickoff coverage.

One free agent each NFL team should pursue in the 2022 offseason

Guard James Daniels has experience playing all along the interior in Chicago.

Daniel Jones gifts Super Bowl 2022 tix to QB whose mom died

The New York Giants were the most injured team in the NFL this season pushing them to #1 in the number of games missed by injured players since the 2009 season https://t.co/8q7ny5OjQ5 pic.twitter.com/GPCQGcV6uI — Man Games Lost NFL (@ManGamesLostNFL) January 20, 2022

In case you missed it

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page.

You can find all the shows on our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page.

You can also find the shows and subscribe on all your favorite podcast apps:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.