‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Latest on GM, head coach searches

Where so things stand as the New York Giants search for a new general manager and a new head coach? Ed discusses those searches on a new episode of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast

Topics discussed:

Joe Schoen, Adam Peters and Ryan Poles are the three finalists. All are impressive, but there is no way to know for sure which would make the best GM.

The coaching search will, obviously, be impacted by the GM selection. Brian Flores might be central to that search.

Subscribe to our podcasts

Subscribe to Big Blue View Radio from the show’s home page, our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page and all of your favorite podcast apps:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS | iHeart Radio

Finally, be sure to check out all of the shows across the expanding Vox Media Podcast Network

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page