Giants news, 1/20: Mathias Kiwanuka on Ryan Poles, more

Ryan Poles gets seal of approval for Giants’ GM job from ex-BC teammate Mathias Kiwanuka

Poles is the Chiefs’ executive director of player personnel.

“I know him,” Kiwanuka told Newsday. “I know his character. I’ve sat and broken bread with him. I know how hard he is willing to work . . . I think he can do it. He’s well-equipped for the job. He is more than up to the challenge. He gets it, and I believe he would bring that to New York.” Kiwanuka was two years ahead of Poles at Boston College but recalled him as a “cerebral” offensive lineman who even then had an understanding of how the offense came together as a whole. “He understood where receivers are supposed to be lined up and why somebody was out of formation and where the play is supposed to be hitting,” Kiwanuka said.

12. NEW YORK GIANTS The Giants let down Daniel Jones this season. He finished the year with a 71.6 PFF grade — a number that was over 85.0 through the first five weeks of the season before the supporting cast around him disintegrated. His big plays completely evaporated — he made just seven big-time throws all year — and that’s something he was good at in each of his previous two years starting.

