Giants vs. Bears game day, Week 17: Live updates

The 4-11 New York Giants play the 5-10 Chicago Bears in their next-to-last game of a disappointing 2021 season Sunday at Solder Field in Chicago, Ill.

Mike Glennon is expected to be at quarterback for the Giants, who enter the game as 6.5-point underdogs, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Giants will be without injured wide receivers Collin Johnson (hamstring), John ross (knee) and Kadarius Toney (shoulder). Starting center Billy Price (personal) may also miss the game.

Four Giants are on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. They are:

Offensive tackle Korey Cunningham, defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, defensive tackle Danny Shelton, wide receiver Darius Slayton.

This will be your discussion thread for the game. Follow live updates throughout the game @BigBlueView on Twitter or via the Twitter stream below.

Giants inactives

WR Kadarius Toney (shoulder)

WR John Ross (knee)

WR Collin Johnson (hamstring)

LB Oshane Ximines

C Billy Price (personal)

Leaving Ximines as a healthy scratch is a telling choice for the Giants. That is the sixth time this season. The only backup offensive linemen for the Giants will be Wes Martin and Derrick Kelly.

Bears inactives

QB Justin Fields

CB Duke Shelley

OT Elijah Wilkinson

G Lachavious Simmons

TE J.P. Holtz

Andy Dalton will start at quarterback for Chicago.

After the game, check out all of our post-game news and analysis.

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio

Giants 2021 regular season schedule

Week 1 (L) — Denver 27, Giants 13

Week 2 (L) — Washington 30 Giants 29

Week 3 (L) — Atlanta 17, Giants 14

Week 4 (W) — Giants 27, Saints 21 (OT)

Week 5 (L) — Cowboys 44, Giants 20

Week 6 (L) — Rams 38, Giants 11

Week 7 (W) — Giants 25, Panthers 3

Week 8 (L) — Chiefs 20, Giants 17

Week 9 (W) — Giants 23, Raiders 16

Week 10 — Bye

Week 11 (L) — Bucs 30, Giants 10

Week 12 (W) — Giants 13, Eagles 7

Week 13 (L) — Dolphins 20 Giants 9

Week 14 (L) — Chargers 37, Giants 21

Week 15 (L) — Cowboys 21, Giants 6

Week 16 (L) — Eagles 34, Giants 10

Week 17 (Sun., Jan. 2) — @ Chicago Bears (1 p.m., FOX)

Week 18 (Sun., Jan. 9) — vs. Washington Football Team (1 p.m., FOX)