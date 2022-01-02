Giants vs. Bears game day, Week 17: Live updates

The 4-11 New York Giants play the 5-10 Chicago Bears in their next-to-last game of a disappointing 2021 season Sunday at Solder Field in Chicago, Ill.
Mike Glennon is expected to be at quarterback for the Giants, who enter the game as 6.5-point underdogs, per DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Giants will be without injured wide receivers Collin Johnson (hamstring), John ross (knee) and Kadarius Toney (shoulder). Starting center Billy Price (personal) may also miss the game.
Four Giants are on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. They are:
Offensive tackle Korey Cunningham, defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, defensive tackle Danny Shelton, wide receiver Darius Slayton.
This will be your discussion thread for the game. Follow live updates throughout the game @BigBlueView on Twitter or via the Twitter stream below.
Giants inactives
WR Kadarius Toney (shoulder)
WR John Ross (knee)
WR Collin Johnson (hamstring)
LB Oshane Ximines
C Billy Price (personal)
Leaving Ximines as a healthy scratch is a telling choice for the Giants. That is the sixth time this season. The only backup offensive linemen for the Giants will be Wes Martin and Derrick Kelly.
Bears inactives
QB Justin Fields
CB Duke Shelley
OT Elijah Wilkinson
G Lachavious Simmons
TE J.P. Holtz
Andy Dalton will start at quarterback for Chicago.
