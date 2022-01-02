Giants news, 1/2: GM search, Joe Judge’s future, Matt Rhule, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans! Happy game day!
Next GM: “Somebody that can work with Judge”
So says NFL insider Mike Garafolo.
From @gmfb Weekend on the #Giants’ future with Joe Judge at coach and a likely GM search that figures to emphasize a shared vision with Judge. pic.twitter.com/Mfpsr6hAav— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 1, 2022
Separating fact from fiction in Giants' upcoming GM hunt
Trust the process? Matt Rhule facing make-or-break Year 3 after Panthers’ regression – The Athletic
Carolina owner David Tepper is called “unhappy and embarrassed” by the mega-contract he gave Matt Rhule to keep him away from the Giants.
Meaningful games for Joe Judge, draft implications of Sunday’s game and more Giants thoughts – The Athletic
Joe Judge deserves another season as Giants coach
I don’t profess to be an expert on NFL personnel, so I can’t say with conviction whether or not Jones is the franchise quarterback the Giants envisioned when they traded up to draft him with the sixth-overall pick in 2019.
I’m also not a doctor, so I don’t know whether Barkley will return to the dynamic Barkley of 2018 in 2022 with another nine months for his ACL to heal.
What I do believe in strongly is this: Judge should not be fired after two seasons.
Not just because the Giants are already on a spin cycle to nowhere having fired their previous two head coaches after two-year stints. But because the past two seasons have presented extraordinary circumstances during which to properly judge Judge.
In case you missed it
- Big Blue View mailbag: Draft, GM, Joe Judge, quarterback — we hit them all
- Giants roster moves: Julian Love activated from COVID list
- Dan Reeves, former Giants head coach, passes at 77
- Giants’ DB Jarren Williams making the most of his opportunity
BBV podcast
You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page.
You can find all the shows on our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page.
You can also find the shows and subscribe on all your favorite podcast apps:
Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS
BBV social platforms
BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube
BBV mailbag
Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.
Loading comments...