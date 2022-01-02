Giants news, 1/2: GM search, Joe Judge’s future, Matt Rhule, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans! Happy game day!

Next GM: “Somebody that can work with Judge”

So says NFL insider Mike Garafolo.

From @gmfb Weekend on the #Giants ’ future with Joe Judge at coach and a likely GM search that figures to emphasize a shared vision with Judge. pic.twitter.com/Mfpsr6hAav

Separating fact from fiction in Giants' upcoming GM hunt

Trust the process? Matt Rhule facing make-or-break Year 3 after Panthers’ regression – The Athletic

Carolina owner David Tepper is called “unhappy and embarrassed” by the mega-contract he gave Matt Rhule to keep him away from the Giants.

Meaningful games for Joe Judge, draft implications of Sunday’s game and more Giants thoughts – The Athletic

Joe Judge deserves another season as Giants coach

I don’t profess to be an expert on NFL personnel, so I can’t say with conviction whether or not Jones is the franchise quarterback the Giants envisioned when they traded up to draft him with the sixth-overall pick in 2019.

I’m also not a doctor, so I don’t know whether Barkley will return to the dynamic Barkley of 2018 in 2022 with another nine months for his ACL to heal.

What I do believe in strongly is this: Judge should not be fired after two seasons.

Not just because the Giants are already on a spin cycle to nowhere having fired their previous two head coaches after two-year stints. But because the past two seasons have presented extraordinary circumstances during which to properly judge Judge.