Giants at Bears, Week 16 picks, predictions: National analysts betting on the Bears

All six Big Blue View contributors who made a prediction for Sunday New York Giants-Chicago Bears game are going with the Bears. After what we have seen from the Giants the past four weeks that is understandable.

Nationally, most analysts agree with that prediction. Let’s take a look.

FiveThirtyEight gives the Giants just a 39 percent chance of an upset victory.

At NFL.com, Gregg Rosenthal picks the Bears. He writes:

“There is an argument that the New York Football Giants are currently the worst team in the NFL, which is probably obvious when they are six-point underdogs in Chicago.”

At ESPN, Jordan Ranaan is actually calling for a Giants’ victory while Jess Rogers is going with the Bears. ESPN’s Football Power Index gives the Giants a 40.1 percent chance of an upset.

At CBS, Will Brinson is picking the Bears. He writes:

This game is being broadcast on CBS, so contractually I can’t tell you not to watch this game. But this is not a high-profile, must-watch game. I certainly wouldn’t bet on it, either. But I have to make a pick, so I’ll take the Bears at home, laying less than a touchdown against an offense that simply has not been able to get going for basically all of Joe Judge’s tenure. The Bears aren’t good on offense either, but they have a big defensive advantage here I think.