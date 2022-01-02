Giants vs. Bears 2021, Week 17: Game time, TV channel, online streaming, odds, announcers, more

The 4-11 New York Giants head to the Windy City on Sunday to take on the (5-10) Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. It’s slated to be a very cold day at about 21 degrees for two teams who have both been ice cold as of late. The Giants have lost four straight games while the Bears have lost eight of their last 10.
The Giants could turn to both Mike Glennon and rookie Jake Fromm at quarterback. Glennon has completed 86 of 156 pass attempts (55.1 percent). He has four touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 55.7 passer rating. After three ineffective starts, Glennon was replaced in the starting lineup Sunday by Fromm, who didn’t do much better.
RELATED: Giants vs. Bears 2021, Week 17: Everything you need to know
RELATED: Giants vs. Bears picks: BBV staff predictions for Sunday that don’t matter
RELATED: Giants vs. Bears, injury news: Giants have 16 players on Thursday’s injury report
Kenny Golladay and a cast of practice squad players will suit up at wide receiver on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Collin Johnson (hamstring), John Ross (knee/COVID ramp up) and Kadarius Toney (shoulder) have all been ruled out. Darius Slayton is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and won’t play. That leaves the Giants with Golladay and Pharoh Cooper, Alex Bachman and David Sills.
Starting center Billy Price is doubtful while dealing with a family matter.
In addition to Slayton, defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, offensive tackle Korey Cunningham and defensive tackle Danny Shelton are on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
What you need to know
What: New York Giants at Chicago Bears
When: Sunday, Jan. 2, 2021
Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL
Game time: 1 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Announcers: Spero Dedes, Jay Feely
Radio: WFAN-660 AM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross)
Pre-game: Lance Medow, Paul Dottino, Jeff Feagles, John Schmeelk
Post-game: Lance Medow, John Schmeelk, Paul Dottino, Jeff Feagles, Bob Papa, Carl Banks
Giants post-game live (MSG Networks): Madelyn Burke
SIRIUS: 132 (NYG), 85 (Chi.) | XM: 384 (NYG), 229 (Chi.) | SXM App: 823 (NYG), 805 (Chi.)
Giants Spanish Radio: Que Buena (92.7)
Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)
Odds: Bears -6, according to DraftKings Sportsbook
Weather: 21f Partly cloudy.
Referee: Shawn Hochuli
Follow us on social media
BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView
Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed
BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page
BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel
BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page
BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio
Giants 2021 regular season schedule
Week 1 — (L) Broncos 27, Giants 13
Week 2 — (L) Washington 30, Giants 29
Week 3 — (L) Atlanta 17, Giants 14
Week 4 — (W) Giants 27, Saints 21
Week 5 — (L) Cowboys 44, Giants 20
Week 6 — (L) Rams 38, Giants 11
Week 7 — (W) Giants 25, Panthers 3
Week 8 — (L) Chiefs 20, Giants 17
Week 9 — (W) Giants 23, Raiders 16
Week 10 — Bye
Week 11 — (L) Buccaneers 30, Giants 10
Week 12 — (W) Giants 13, Eagles 7
Week 13— (L) Dolphins 20, Giants 9
Week 14— (L) Chargers 37, Giants 21
Week 15— (L) Cowboys 21, Giants 6
Week 16 — (L) Eagles 34, Giants 10
Week 17 (Sun., Jan. 2) — @ Chicago Bears (1 p.m., FOX)
Week 18 (Sun., Jan. 9) — vs. Washington Football Team (1 p.m., FOX)
Loading comments...