Giants vs. Bears 2021, Week 17: Game time, TV channel, online streaming, odds, announcers, more

The 4-11 New York Giants head to the Windy City on Sunday to take on the (5-10) Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. It’s slated to be a very cold day at about 21 degrees for two teams who have both been ice cold as of late. The Giants have lost four straight games while the Bears have lost eight of their last 10.

The Giants could turn to both Mike Glennon and rookie Jake Fromm at quarterback. Glennon has completed 86 of 156 pass attempts (55.1 percent). He has four touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 55.7 passer rating. After three ineffective starts, Glennon was replaced in the starting lineup Sunday by Fromm, who didn’t do much better.

Kenny Golladay and a cast of practice squad players will suit up at wide receiver on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Collin Johnson (hamstring), John Ross (knee/COVID ramp up) and Kadarius Toney (shoulder) have all been ruled out. Darius Slayton is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and won’t play. That leaves the Giants with Golladay and Pharoh Cooper, Alex Bachman and David Sills.

Starting center Billy Price is doubtful while dealing with a family matter.

In addition to Slayton, defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, offensive tackle Korey Cunningham and defensive tackle Danny Shelton are on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

What you need to know

What: New York Giants at Chicago Bears

When: Sunday, Jan. 2, 2021

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Announcers: Spero Dedes, Jay Feely

Radio: WFAN-660 AM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross)

Pre-game: Lance Medow, Paul Dottino, Jeff Feagles, John Schmeelk

Post-game: Lance Medow, John Schmeelk, Paul Dottino, Jeff Feagles, Bob Papa, Carl Banks

Giants post-game live (MSG Networks): Madelyn Burke

SIRIUS: 132 (NYG), 85 (Chi.) | XM: 384 (NYG), 229 (Chi.) | SXM App: 823 (NYG), 805 (Chi.)

Giants Spanish Radio: Que Buena (92.7)

Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)

Odds: Bears -6, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Weather: 21f Partly cloudy.

Referee: Shawn Hochuli

Giants 2021 regular season schedule

Week 1 — (L) Broncos 27, Giants 13

Week 2 — (L) Washington 30, Giants 29

Week 3 — (L) Atlanta 17, Giants 14

Week 4 — (W) Giants 27, Saints 21

Week 5 — (L) Cowboys 44, Giants 20

Week 6 — (L) Rams 38, Giants 11

Week 7 — (W) Giants 25, Panthers 3

Week 8 — (L) Chiefs 20, Giants 17

Week 9 — (W) Giants 23, Raiders 16

Week 10 — Bye

Week 11 — (L) Buccaneers 30, Giants 10

Week 12 — (W) Giants 13, Eagles 7

Week 13— (L) Dolphins 20, Giants 9

Week 14— (L) Chargers 37, Giants 21

Week 15— (L) Cowboys 21, Giants 6

Week 16 — (L) Eagles 34, Giants 10

Week 17 (Sun., Jan. 2) — @ Chicago Bears (1 p.m., FOX)

Week 18 (Sun., Jan. 9) — vs. Washington Football Team (1 p.m., FOX)