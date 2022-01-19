Giants request interview with Cowboys’ DC Dan Quinn for head coach, per report

Tom Pellisero of the NFL Network is reporting that the New York Giants have requested permission to interview Dallas Cowboys’ defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for their head coaching vacancy.

This is the first known request the Giants have made to interview a head coaching candidate.

Quinn is widely respected as a defensive coordinator following his success with the Seattle Seahawks and again for his this past year with the Dallas Cowboys. He has been in high demand this cycle and the Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Minnesota Vikings have all sought interviews with Quinn.

Quinn has head coaching experience, having been the Atlanta Falcons’ head coach from 2015 to 2020. The Falcons made the playoffs twice in that stretch, reaching the Super Bowl in 2016 and the Divisional Round in 2017, and Quinn has a 47-49 record as a head coach.

John Mara previously said that the Giants next general manager would lead the head coaching search. This could signify that Quinn is on each of the finalists’ lists for head coach candidates and would get an interview regardless of who is leading the search.

