Let’s take stock as a lost season ends, and a new era begins

Giants position-by-position review: Looking back at 2021, ahead to 2022

A great many things went wrong for the New York Giants in 2021.

The offense they thought they had constructed never materialized. A combination of injuries, poor performance, poor roster decisions and poor coaching all conspired to make the Giants an embarrassingly inefficient offensive team.

The defense eventually found its footing, but started slowly as the Giants began the year 1-5.

Head coach Joe Judge could not build on a first season that brought optimism, and ended up getting fired after Year 2.

Aside from stellar placekicking from Graham Gano, the special teams were at best non-descript, at worst downright atrocious.

All of that led to a 4-13 season that has the Giants once again hitting the reset button as they try to overcome a decade of mostly bad football.

Let’s go position-by-position and review what happened in 2021, what offseason decisions have to be made, and what the Giants might look like in 2022.