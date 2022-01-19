Poll: Who would you choose for Giants’ GM?

Is this it? The New York Giants on Tuesday gave Buffalo Bills Assistant GM Joe Schoen a second interview for their vacant general manager job. On Wednesday, Kansas City Chiefs Executive Director of Player Personnel Ryan Poles will get a second interview.

As of now, no other second, in-person, interviews are scheduled. No Adam Peters of the San Francisco 49ers. No Joe Hortiz of the Baltimore Ravens. No Monti Ossenfort of the Tennessee Titans, who might have been the prohibitive favorite before Joe Judge was fired as head coach.

Ed Dodds of the Indianapolis Colts never interviewed at all, probably by his choice.

Will there be any other second interviews granted? If not, Poles or Schoen could be Giants’ GM by the end of the week.

Poles also received a request from the Chicago Bears, interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings and was a finalist for the Carolina Panthers’ GM job last season.

At Arrowhead Pride, Pete Sweeney writes:

Poles was previously the Chiefs’ director of college scouting. He plays a significant role in the team’s draft strategy, serving as general manager Brett Veach’s right-hand man during draft season. The renewed interest makes sense considering the team’s wildly successful 2021 draft class — one that included three key contributors: linebacker Nick Bolton and starting offensive linemen Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith.

Schoen also interviewed with the Panthers last season. This year, he has also interviewed with the Bears for their GM vacancy.

At Buffalo Rumblings, Matt Warren writes:

The general consensus around Schoen is that he and one of Buffalo’s coordinators will be a package deal; either offensive coordinator Brian Daboll will come to work on getting the most out of a young quarterback or defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier will come in to right the ship, be a mentor figure, and hire an offensive guru to manage that side of the ball. Daboll appears to be the front-runner, according to unconfirmed reports.

