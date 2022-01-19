Giants news, 1/19: HC rumors, Phil Simms on Daniel Jones, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

‘This place is . . . messed up’: Under Maras’ hands-on ownership, Giants slide from model franchise to dysfunction

NFL coach carousel: Predicting which coaches will land in each open spot, as Giants make a splash hire

CBS predicts New York will hire Brian Flores.

Phil Simms, Boomer Esiason on Kyler Murray vs. Daniel Jones

I’m a pretty big Daniel Jones advocate, but I’m not sure what Simms is talking about.

“I heard somebody call in about this…I’m staying with Daniel Jones, don’t even have to think about it,” Simms said. “If you bring Murray in, you have to bring in a coach for him, and rebuild the offense for him – Arizona has had good success with what they’re doing, last night aside, but the offense is really specific for Kyler Murray. You don’t see a lot of plays down the field, so I wouldn’t do it.”

2022 NFL Mock Draft Tracker - Picks for New York Giants

Every NFL Team’s Worst Contract Heading into the Offseason

Kenny Golladay is the sixth-highest paid receiver in the league.

Offseason needs and priorities for all 32 NFL teams: Free-agency and 2022 draft targets, plus coach questions

It’s the O-line, of course.

2022 NFL Draft: 6 Players Who Could Fly Up Boards This Offseason

Report: If hired by the #Giants for the GM position, Joe Schoen’s number one target will be Brian Daboll to become the HC per source. — G.T Bobby Thompson (@BThomps81) January 18, 2022

