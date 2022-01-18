 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Giants to interview Chiefs’ Ryan Poles for the second time on Wednesday

Poles becomes the second finalist for the Giants’ GM job

The New York Giants continue to conduct their search for a new General Manager at a brisk pace.

The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that the Giants will have a second interview with Kansas City Chiefs Executive Vice President of Player Personnel Ryan Poles on Wednesday.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN is also reporting that Poles was “very impressive” in his first interview. As Pelissero notes, Poles was a finalist for the Carolina Panthers’ GM job a year ago, and he (Poles) reportedly “stunned” the Panthers with how well he interviewed.

We probably won’t have to wait long to hear if the Giants conduct any other follow-up interviews with their finalists. The Giants are expected to begin their head coaching search immediately after hiring their new GM. Not only do the Giants not want to wait too long as other teams begin filling their own coaching vacancies, but both the East-West Shrine Game and Senior Bowl will take place in the first week of February.

We might see one of these candidates hired as soon as Friday, if not before.

