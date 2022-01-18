Giants to interview Chiefs’ Ryan Poles for the second time on Wednesday

The New York Giants continue to conduct their search for a new General Manager at a brisk pace.

The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that the Giants will have a second interview with Kansas City Chiefs Executive Vice President of Player Personnel Ryan Poles on Wednesday.

#Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles is expected to have a second interview for the #Giants GM job, per sources.



So, that makes two finalists in New York: #Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen and Poles, who also was a finalist in Carolina a year ago. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 18, 2022

Jordan Raanan of ESPN is also reporting that Poles was “very impressive” in his first interview. As Pelissero notes, Poles was a finalist for the Carolina Panthers’ GM job a year ago, and he (Poles) reportedly “stunned” the Panthers with how well he interviewed.

We probably won’t have to wait long to hear if the Giants conduct any other follow-up interviews with their finalists. The Giants are expected to begin their head coaching search immediately after hiring their new GM. Not only do the Giants not want to wait too long as other teams begin filling their own coaching vacancies, but both the East-West Shrine Game and Senior Bowl will take place in the first week of February.

We might see one of these candidates hired as soon as Friday, if not before.