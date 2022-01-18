Giants interviewing Joe Schoen for the second time

Paul Schwartz of the New York Post is reporting that the New York Giants are currently conducting their second interview with Buffalo Bills Assistant General Manager Joe Schoen.

This interview is going on … now. — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) January 18, 2022

Schwartz’ reporting is confirmed by ESPN’s Jordan Raanan

Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen is meeting in person with the Giants this morning/afternoon about their vacant GM job, per source. The first known second interview. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 18, 2022

Schoen was the first of the Giants’ nine candidates to interview the first time around and quickly emerged as one of the strongest. He reportedly “crushed” his first interview and was praised by Fox Sports’ Peter Schrager as having “charisma” and “spark”. Schrager also noted that Schoen is highly valued inside of the Bills’ organization.

Schoen has also interviewed for the Chicago Bears’ vacancy this cycle and is reportedly regarded as a favorite for that opening as well.

The rise of Schoen as a GM candidate has also brings Bills’ head coach Brian Daboll into the conversation. Daboll has emerged as a popular head coaching candidate, having interviewed with both the Bears and Miami Dolphins — as well as being linked to the Giants.

The Giants wrapped up their first round of interviews late Monday afternoon with Adam Peters of the San Francisco 49ers. As Raanan notes, this is the first of the Giants’ second interviews with their GM candidates.

