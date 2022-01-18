 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Giants interviewing Joe Schoen for the second time

Schoen has emerged as a favorite to be the Giants’ next GM

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Bills

Paul Schwartz of the New York Post is reporting that the New York Giants are currently conducting their second interview with Buffalo Bills Assistant General Manager Joe Schoen.

Schwartz’ reporting is confirmed by ESPN’s Jordan Raanan

Schoen was the first of the Giants’ nine candidates to interview the first time around and quickly emerged as one of the strongest. He reportedly “crushed” his first interview and was praised by Fox Sports’ Peter Schrager as having “charisma” and “spark”. Schrager also noted that Schoen is highly valued inside of the Bills’ organization.

Schoen has also interviewed for the Chicago Bears’ vacancy this cycle and is reportedly regarded as a favorite for that opening as well.

The rise of Schoen as a GM candidate has also brings Bills’ head coach Brian Daboll into the conversation. Daboll has emerged as a popular head coaching candidate, having interviewed with both the Bears and Miami Dolphins — as well as being linked to the Giants.

The Giants wrapped up their first round of interviews late Monday afternoon with Adam Peters of the San Francisco 49ers. As Raanan notes, this is the first of the Giants’ second interviews with their GM candidates.

Stay with Big Blue View for all the latest news on the Giants’ search for a new General Manager as they begin their second round of interviews.

