Giants news, 1/18: Jabrill Peppers, Ben McAdoo, more

Stay or Go: Should Giants extend Jabrill Peppers?

SNY says the Giants can’t afford the approximately $12.5 million it would take to keep Peppers.

Giants’ 2020 coaching search that landed Joe Judge (and considered Mike McCarthy, Matt Rhule) looks worse now

Kyle Shanahan leaned into 49ers-Cowboys history before wild-card win

To me, the Giants are where the 49ers were in 2017. So we can argue now about whether Judge (or Pat Shurmur or McAdoo) deserved more runway. But what can’t be argued is that this vicious cycle needs to be broken. The offensive line still needs to be fixed. Decisions have to be made over the next couple of years on Daniel Jones. The defense, conversely, played pretty well, so there’s something to build on there. And if you look at the totality of the work ahead, one lesson that can be taken from the Judge Era is this: The Giants need to tie the coach and GM together, and lean into them to the point where it’s not those guys adapting to the so-called Giants Way, it’s those guys being allowed to shape a new way for the organization. And to do that, it’ll take Mara and Tisch being willing to throw the keys to someone else, like York did five years ago.

Former Giants head coach and current Cowboys consultant Ben McAdoo will interview for the Panthers’ offensive coordinator job Tuesday, per league sources. — Joe Person (@josephperson) January 17, 2022

