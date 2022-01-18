The Chris and Joe Show - Catching up on General Manager and Head Coach front runners

The New York Giants search for their next general manager is in full swing. The Giants completed the first round of their interviews for the GM position on Monday, finishing up with Adam Peters and Ran Carthon of the San Francisco 49ers.

The expectation is that the team will have their general manager by the end of the week and immediately start the search for their new head coach. We don’t yet know for sure which coaching candidates will be involved in that search, but we’ve already heard some buzz and rumors surrounding a couple candidates.

Joe DeLeone and I go over the latest updates and rumors surrounding the Giants’ searches.

In this podcast

Which potential head coach candidates are getting the most buzz?

What to make of the Watson and Flores rumors?

Who should we consider the front runners?

What kind of GM should the Giants look for?

Subscribe to our podcasts

Subscribe to Big Blue View Radio from the show’s home page, our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page and all of your favorite podcast apps:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS | iHeart Radio

Finally, be sure to check out all of the shows across the expanding Vox Media Podcast Network