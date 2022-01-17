(4) Rams vs. (5) Cardinals - How to watch, bet on, stream, listen to Monday’s NFL playoff game

The NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend concludes on Monday night when Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals visit Matthew Stafford and the NFC West champion Los Angeles Rams.

Monday night will mark the third matchup between these two teams this season. The Cardinals won the Week 4 game handily, 37-20. At the time, the win extended the Cardinals’ win streak to four games and they remained undefeated until Week 8.

The Cardinals managed to get into the playoffs with the No. 5 seed thanks to a strong start that allowed them to finish the regular season with an 11-6 record. But the Rams took advantage of Arizona’s second-half downturn to clinch the No. 4 seed in the conference with a 12-5 record. Los Angeles won the second matchup between the two teams, 30-23, in Week 14. Quarterback Matthew Stafford is winless in his three career playoff performances and will look to snap that streak tonight against the Cardinals.

Arizona Cardinals (11-6) at Los Angeles Rams (12-5)

Game time: 8:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN, ABC

Announcers: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, and Louis Riddick in the booth, Lisa Salters (sideline)

Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM | ESPNLA 710 AM and on 93.1 JACK FM

Online streaming: fuboTV| NFL app

Odds: Rams -3.5

Weather: Dome

Referee: Clay Martin

