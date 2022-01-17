Giants’ 2022 coaching search: Everything we know

The New York Giants have hit the reset button after a fifth straight double-digit loss season. Dave Gettleman has retired as general manager and the search for his replacement is in full swing. The team also fired Joe Judge after two seasons as head coach.

The organization is not actively interviewing candidates to replace Judge as this point, with co-owner John Mara saying a GM will be hired first, and that person will lead the search for a coach.

That, however, does not mean there isn’t plenty of speculation about who the next coach will be. Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores, a Brooklyn native surprisingly let go after three seasons in Miami, is at the center of that and absolutely has interest in the Giants. Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is also said to have interest from the Giants.

Use this StoryStream to keep track of all of the news regarding who will be the next coach.