Giants news, 1/17: GM candidates’ success rates, B.J. Hill, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Sources: Brian Flores, Brian Daboll on shortlists of some GM candidates as next head coach

Both of those coaches have been the subject of some discussion inside the Giants organization for quite some time, according to multiple sources familiar with their thinking, and they are both on the shortlists of several of the Giants’ nine GM candidates, according to various sources around the league. It’s possible that both coaches could get interviews with the Giants regardless of who is hired as the next GM.

Giants GM candidates’ histories of finding franchise QBs

It seems Giants clearly lost preseason trade with Bengals — even if trade made sense for both teams at the time

Personally, I had more fun watching Eli Apple contribute absolutely nothing.

5 bargain free agents New York Giants could target this offseason

Giants 2022 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: New GM will go after top QB prospect

QB Kenny Pickett is becoming a popular choice for the Giants in the first round.

Unveiling the Most Telling Numbers of Another Lost New York Giants Season

Russell Wilson reportedly wants to explore his options

In case you missed it

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page.

You can find all the shows on our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page.

You can also find the shows and subscribe on all your favorite podcast apps:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.