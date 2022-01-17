Giants news, 1/17: GM candidates’ success rates, B.J. Hill, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
Sources: Brian Flores, Brian Daboll on shortlists of some GM candidates as next head coach
Both of those coaches have been the subject of some discussion inside the Giants organization for quite some time, according to multiple sources familiar with their thinking, and they are both on the shortlists of several of the Giants’ nine GM candidates, according to various sources around the league. It’s possible that both coaches could get interviews with the Giants regardless of who is hired as the next GM.
Giants GM candidates’ histories of finding franchise QBs
It seems Giants clearly lost preseason trade with Bengals — even if trade made sense for both teams at the time
Personally, I had more fun watching Eli Apple contribute absolutely nothing.
5 bargain free agents New York Giants could target this offseason
Giants 2022 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: New GM will go after top QB prospect
QB Kenny Pickett is becoming a popular choice for the Giants in the first round.
Unveiling the Most Telling Numbers of Another Lost New York Giants Season
Russell Wilson reportedly wants to explore his options
In case you missed it
- Giants GM tracker: Monti Ossenfort, Ryan Cowden interviews completed
- Giants position review: More questions than answers at quarterback
- Could Doug Pederson be the Giants’ next head coach?
- Giants GM search: What we know so far
