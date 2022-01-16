How to watch, bet on, stream, listen to Sunday’s NFL playoff games

The playoffs continue on Sunday with three more games as part of the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend. Here is a look at the schedule, how to watch, bet, stream the action and more.

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

Where: Raymond James Stadium

TV: FOX

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews (sideline reporter) and Tom Rinaldi (sideline reporter)

Radio: SportsRadio 94WIP | WXTB 97.9 FM | Sirius Channel 88 or XM Channel 225

Online streaming: Yahoo Sports app | NFL app

Odds: Bucs -7.5, according to Sportsline.com

Weather: 60f Cloudy

Referee: Craig Wrolstad

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will begin their quest to defend their Super Bowl LV title when they host the Eagles on Saturday afternoon. The Bucs will have an advantage because they posted a 7-1 mark in home matchups. Philly meanwhile, finished the season with a 6-3 record in home games. When the two teams met in Week 6, the Bucs won the Thursday night contest, 28-22.

Game time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Where: AT&T Stadium

TV: CBS and Nickelodeon

Announcers: CBS: Jim Nantz and Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter)

Nickelodeon: Noah Eagle, Nate Burleson and Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, Dylan Gilmer (sideline reporter)

Amazon Prime Video: Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer

Radio: KGO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM | KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth | SiriusXM NFL

Online streaming: Watch live on Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video

Odds: Cowboys -3, according to Sportsline.com

Weather: Dome

Referee: Alex Kemp

The NFC East champion Cowboys are set to host the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium on Sunday afternoon in the first playoff meeting between both teams since they faced each other in three straight NFC Championship Games from 1992-94. The Cowboys have been dominant in NFC matchups this season, falling short to only the No. 1 seed Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 49ers secured a spot in the postseason when they defeated the Los Angeles Rams in overtime in Week 18.

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: Arrowhead Stadium

TV: NBC

Announcers: Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth and Michele Tafoya (sideline reporter)

Radio: WDVE 102.5 FM & WBGG 970 AM | WDAF-FM (106.5FM Kansas City)

Online streaming: Watch live on Peacock Premium or with the NBC Sports App

Odds: Chiefs -12.5, according to Sportsline.com

Weather: 25f Cloudy

Referee: Shawn Smith

The Chiefs will host the Steelers in Kansas City for the second time in four weeks. In that Week 16 matchup, the Chiefs dominated, 36-10, in a game in which the Chiefs clinched their sixth straight division title. The Steelers managed to pull out a 16-13 overtime victory against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18 to advance to the playoffs in what is expected to be Ben Roethlisberger’s last season in the league.

