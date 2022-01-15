Giants news, 1/15: Head coach candidates, Joe Schoen, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Giants granted permission to the Carolina Panthers to interview Thomas McGaughey for their special teams coordinator position, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 14, 2022

McGaughey has been the Giants’ special teams coordinator for four years. He was in Carolina before that.

2022 NFL coaching candidates futures: Analyzing the best bets for the Bears, Giants, Jaguars, Dolphins and Vikings

Winners and Losers from the 2021 NFL All-Pro Team

The Giants are one of three teams without any players who received a single All-Pro vote.

What’s next for Joe Judge? 6 options for the fired Giants coach (keep an eye on the Texans)

McFarland: 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Saquon starts off as RB11.

Joe Schoen on balance of building a roster through draft and free agency, being careful about paying guys from the outside, paying homegrown talent, having more control in draft opposed to free agency. #TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/NyZ47CkIXz — WBG84 (@WBG84) January 14, 2022

Little nugget I heard: Daniel Jones was one of a few players (Logan Ryan, David Sills) to attend the gathering Joe Judge had at his house for his staff on Wednesday night. Jones will be on his third head coach and fourth OC in Year 4. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) January 14, 2022

