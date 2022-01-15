How to watch, bet on, stream, listen to Saturday’s NFL playoff games

The NFL playoffs kick off this weekend with a three-day bonanza of games the league is calling ‘Super Wild Card Weekend’ beginning on Saturday. Here is a look at the schedule, how to watch, bet, stream the action and more.

Use this as your discussion thread for both of Saturday’s games.

Las Vegas Raiders (10-7) at Cincinnati Bengals (10-7)

Game time: 4:35 p.m. ET

Where: Paul Brown Stadium

TV: NBC, Peacock

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Drew Brees

Radio: National — Westwood One | Sirius — 82 (LV), 85 (Cin.), 88 (National) | XM: 225 (LV), 226 (Cin.), 88 (National) | SXM App: 816 (LV), 806 (Cin.)

Online streaming: Yahoo Sports app | NFL app

Odds: Bengals -5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Weather: 32f Overcast

Referee: Jerome Boger

The most interesting part of this game is how long it has been since either team experienced playoff success. The Raiders are in the postseason for the first time since 2016, and have not won a playoff game since 2002. The Bengals are making their first playoff appearance since 2015, and have not won a playoff game since 1990.

New England Patriots (10-7) at Buffalo Bills (11-6)

Game time: 8:15 p.m.

TV: CBS, Paramount

Announcers: Ian Eagles, Charles Davis

Radio: National — Westwood One | Sirius: 82 (NE), 81 (Buf.), 88 (National) | XM: 225 (NE), 227 (Buf.), 88 (National) | SXM App: 821 (NE), 803 (Buf.)

Online streaming: Yahoo Sports app | NFL app

Odds: Bills -4, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Weather: 4f Partly Cloudy

Referee: Brad Allen

These two teams split games during the regular season. Will Saturday night’s frigid temperatures lead Bill Belichick and the Patriots to use one of those “what is the forward pass” game plans?

Oh, and tell the truth because I know the answer. If you’re a Giants fan you are holding your nose and rooting for the Patriots so that Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll are available to the Giants sooner. Admit it. I know you are.

