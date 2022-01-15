NFL playoff picks, predictions, odds: Who will win on Super Wild Card Weekend?

The NFL playoffs begin this weekend with a three-day slate of games that the NFL has dubbed ‘Super Wild Card Weekend.’

What is the weekend schedule? What are the betting odds? Who are your Big Blue View contributors picking to win the games? Check out all of that below.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook are current as of 6 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14.

Saturday, Jan. 15

Game time: 4:35 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Odds: Bengals (-5) | Over/Under: 48 | Moneyline: Raiders (+170), Bengals (-200)

This is a meeting of playoff newbies. The Bengals are in the postseason for the first time since 2016. The Raiders are in for the first time since 2016.

Game time: 8:15 p.m.

TV: CBS

Odds: Bills (-4) | Over/Under: 43.5 | Moneyline: Patriots (+165) Bills (-190)

These two teams split regular-season games, but Buffalo won the AFC East title.

Sunday, Jan. 16

Game time: 1:05 p.m.

TV: FOX

Odds: Buccaneers (-9.5) | Over/Under: 46 | Moneyline: Eagles (+290) Buccaneers (-380)

Want some hope, Giants fans? The Eagles went from four wins in 2020 to 9-8 and a playoff berth under rookie head coach Nick Sirianni.

Game time: 4:40 p.m.

TV: CBS

Odds: Cowboys (-3) | Over/Under: 51 | Moneyline: 49ers (+145) Cowboys (-165)

Can Jimmy G. and the 49ers pull off the upset, once again leaving Jerry Jones and Cowboys fans disillusioned?

Game time: 8:15 p.m.

TV: NBC

Odds: Steelers (-12.5) | Over/Under: 46 | Moneyline: Steelers (+450) Chiefs (-630)

Remember when the Chiefs stunk and the Giants should have beaten them?

Monday, Jan. 17

Game time: 8:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Odds: Rams (-4) | Over/Under: 49.5 | Moneyline: Cardinals (+160) Rams (-190)

Want to know what’s annoying? There are an awful lot of former Giants in this game, including Odell Beckham Jr.