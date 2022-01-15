NFL playoff picks, predictions, odds: Who will win on Super Wild Card Weekend?

The NFL playoffs begin this weekend with a three-day slate of games that the NFL has dubbed ‘Super Wild Card Weekend.’
What is the weekend schedule? What are the betting odds? Who are your Big Blue View contributors picking to win the games? Check out all of that below.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook are current as of 6 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14.
Saturday, Jan. 15
Las Vegas Raiders (10-7) at Cincinnati Bengals (10-7)
Game time: 4:35 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Odds: Bengals (-5) | Over/Under: 48 | Moneyline: Raiders (+170), Bengals (-200)
This is a meeting of playoff newbies. The Bengals are in the postseason for the first time since 2016. The Raiders are in for the first time since 2016.
New England Patriots (10-7) at Buffalo Bills (11-6)
Game time: 8:15 p.m.
TV: CBS
Odds: Bills (-4) | Over/Under: 43.5 | Moneyline: Patriots (+165) Bills (-190)
These two teams split regular-season games, but Buffalo won the AFC East title.
Sunday, Jan. 16
Philadelphia Eagles (9-8) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4)
Game time: 1:05 p.m.
TV: FOX
Odds: Buccaneers (-9.5) | Over/Under: 46 | Moneyline: Eagles (+290) Buccaneers (-380)
Want some hope, Giants fans? The Eagles went from four wins in 2020 to 9-8 and a playoff berth under rookie head coach Nick Sirianni.
San Francisco 49ers (10-7) at Dallas Cowboys (12-5)
Game time: 4:40 p.m.
TV: CBS
Odds: Cowboys (-3) | Over/Under: 51 | Moneyline: 49ers (+145) Cowboys (-165)
Can Jimmy G. and the 49ers pull off the upset, once again leaving Jerry Jones and Cowboys fans disillusioned?
Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1) at Kansas City Chiefs (12-5)
Game time: 8:15 p.m.
TV: NBC
Odds: Steelers (-12.5) | Over/Under: 46 | Moneyline: Steelers (+450) Chiefs (-630)
Remember when the Chiefs stunk and the Giants should have beaten them?
Monday, Jan. 17
Arizona Cardinals (11-6) at Los Angeles Rams (12-5)
Game time: 8:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Odds: Rams (-4) | Over/Under: 49.5 | Moneyline: Cardinals (+160) Rams (-190)
Want to know what’s annoying? There are an awful lot of former Giants in this game, including Odell Beckham Jr.
Loading comments...