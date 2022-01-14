‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: State of the Giants, with Ralph Vacchiano

Veteran NFL writer Ralph Vacchiano, who has more than two decades of experience covering the New York Giants, joins this episode of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast as we discuss yet another disappointing Giants season.

Topics discussed:

John Mara’s press conference, in which he took issue with criticism that his family members have “undue influence” in the team’s front office.

How quickly everything unraveled for now-fired head coach Joe Judge.

The search for a GM to replace the retired Dave Gettleman.

