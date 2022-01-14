Giants news, 1/14: Joe Judge thanks Giants organization, fans

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Joe Judge: Giants former coach speaks after being fired

Here is part of his statement:

“As I reflect on my tenure with the Giants, I want to express how truly grateful I am for the opportunity to be the head coach of the New York Giants. Thank you to the Mara and Tisch families, to the organization and incredible support staff and to the fans — proud, loyal fans who rival any fanbase in sports with their passion and devotion. It was a privilege to represent these people during the past two years. Thank you for showing up week-in and week-out to support our team.”

Giants GM checklist: Here are 11 things Dave Gettleman’s replacement needs to do to get Big Blue out of the dumpster - nj.com

The New York Giants next GM needs to fix the offensive line, figure out what to do with Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley and get some talent on defense, among other things.

John Mara, looking more clueless than ever, has given fans zero reason to believe he can fix Giants’ mess after firing Joe Judge - nj.com

John Mara’s actions matter far more than his words as the Giants hit the reset button again – The Athletic

Of the many miscalculations Mara has made in recent years, his belief that Gettleman and Judge were on the same page after the team’s 5-3 finish to last season was one of his worst. If Mara had the necessary tough conversations, he would have learned that the relationship started to deteriorate last season and had only gotten worse, according to a source. “I thought that the arrow was pointing up, I thought we were moving in the right direction,” Mara said. “I thought that the communication at that end of the building was good and for whatever reason, things went haywire this year.” Judge surely has to wonder how different his career would have turned out if someone like Nick Caserio was hired as general manager a year ago. Instead, Judge became the second Giants coach dragged down by Gettleman.

NFL QB Index: Ranking all 32 teams' primary starting quarterbacks at the end of the 2021 regular season

The NFL’s problem with Black coaches has never been more disturbing

Giants' GM decision will likely come with coaching clue

