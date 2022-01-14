Giants GM search: What we know so far

We are nearing the end of Week 1 in the New York Giants search for a new general manager. Let’s take stock of what has happened, what is expected to happen, and what may still happen as the Giants look to replace Dave Gettleman.

Who has interviewed so far?

The Giants have held virtual interviews with Buffalo Bills Assistant GM Joe Schoen, Arizona Cardinals Vice President of Pro Personnel Adrian Wilson, Cardinals Vice President of Player Personnel Quentin Harris and Kansas City Chiefs Executive Director of Player Personnel Ryan Poles.

Schoen, considered an early favorite for the job, is said to have impressed.

#Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen “crushed” his interview with the #Giants yesterday, per source.



This process is just starting but based on the excitement we heard, he might be the man to beat. — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) January 13, 2022

The good news is the Giants are still getting bombarded by execs & their reps trying to get added to the GM interview list of 9. It's already a strong list...And word is Joe Schoen, among the presumptive favorites, certainly didn't hurt himself yesterday. — Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) January 13, 2022

Peter Schrager of FOX Sports and ‘Good Morning Football’ was on the ‘All In’ podcast with Art Stapleton this week discussing Giants GM candidates. He praised several. Here is what he said about Schoen:

“He’s got charisma, he’s got spark, and he’s really valued up there in Buffalo.”

As of now, there is no real info to share on how any of the other three interviewees may have performed.

Who is on the docket?

The Giants have confirmed that two interviews are scheduled for Friday. They will speak via Zoom with Tennessee Titans Director of Player Personnel Monti Ossenfort and Titans Director of Pro Personnel Ryan Cowden.

A highly-anticipated interview with Baltimore Ravens Director of College Scouting Joe Hortiz is reportedly going to take place on Saturday.

Interviews with San Francisco 49ers Assistant GM Adam Peters and 49ers Director of Player Personnel Ran Carthon are reportedly going to happen on Monday.

Who is off the table?

Dallas Cowboys Vice President of Player Personnel Will McClay is a man other NFL teams have tried to pry away from the Cowboys for years. That’s not happening. Just Thursday, the Cowboys announced a new deal with McClay, who has been with the team since 2009.

Who might still be on the table?

Ralph Vacchiano of SNY told me on Friday’s ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast that he expects the search to widen. Jordan Ranaan of ESPN has floated the names of Ed Dodds (Indianapolis Colts), Ryan Grigson (Cleveland Browns), Dan Morgan (Panthers), Catherine Raiche (Eagles) and Dave Zeigler (Patriots) as possibilities should the search expand.

There could also be others. Stay tuned. We will keep you updated as things develop.